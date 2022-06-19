DAILY FORECAST | The Latest From Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Morning lows were comfortable this morning with the majority of the CSRA bottoming out in the middle 60s. Highs for your Father’s Day will be more seasonal in the upper 80s to near 90 with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the northeast between 7-12 mph.

Monday morning will be relatively cool for this time of year with temperatures down near 60, and lows in the upper 50s possible. Highs will reach the mid to low 90s Monday afternoon. Temperatures look hot most of next week with very little rain chances. Highs will return to the upper 90s by Tuesday with 100° possible by Wednesday. The mid-90s will continue from Thursday to Saturday. A few isolated showers/storms Thursday and Friday can’t be ruled out but not everyone will see rain. Keep it here for updates.

