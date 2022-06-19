Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

DAILY FORECAST | The Latest From Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Lower humidity with lots of sunshine for Father’s Day. Hot again this week.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Morning lows were comfortable this morning with the majority of the CSRA bottoming out in the middle 60s. Highs for your Father’s Day will be more seasonal in the upper 80s to near 90 with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the northeast between 7-12 mph.

Monday morning will be relatively cool for this time of year with temperatures down near 60, and lows in the upper 50s possible. Highs will reach the mid to low 90s Monday afternoon. Temperatures look hot most of next week with very little rain chances. Highs will return to the upper 90s by Tuesday with 100° possible by Wednesday. The mid-90s will continue from Thursday to Saturday. A few isolated showers/storms Thursday and Friday can’t be ruled out but not everyone will see rain. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stillmore, Ga earthquake map
3.9 magnitude earthquake recorded near Statesboro
(Source: AP)
Shooting in downtown Augusta leaves one dead
Georgia State Patrol
Fiery single-car crash on I-20 kills 7-year-old, 2 adults
Rabid fox
Rabid fox attacks Richmond County resident
Kylisha Dontiese Jones
Woman accused of making terroristic threats in Augusta

Latest News

Father's Day Forecast
Daily Forecast | The Latest From Meteorologist Anthony Carpino
Hot Saturday, Lowering Humidity
DAILY FORECAST | The Latest From Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
Father's Day Forecast
Anthony's 6pm Forecast: 6/18
Nice Weekend With Lower Humidity
DAILY FORECAST | The Latest From Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale