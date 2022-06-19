Submit Photos/Videos
Cubs’ Contreras gets 3 hits and steal, beats brother, Braves

Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras, right, greets his brother Atlanta Braves catcher William...
Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras, right, greets his brother Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(AP) -Willson Contreras had three hits and stole a base in his first game against younger brother William, helping the Chicago Cubs beat the Atlanta Braves 6-3.

Chicago won a day after ending its 10-game losing streak and also stopping the Braves’ 14-game winning string.

The Contreras brothers both started at catcher, marking the first time they shared a field. They hugged before the 30-year-old Willson, a two-time All-Star, singled in the first inning.

Contreras then stole second base against his brother, and scored on Jonathan Villar’s two-run single. Willson Contreras later doubled and drove in a run. His 24-year-old brother had two hits for the Braves.

