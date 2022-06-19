Crews battled several weekend fires around the CSRA

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fire crews on both sides of the river battled several fires that broke out on Sunday.

The most recent fire happened Sunday evening around 7 p.m. near Pine Log Road and Lost Road, right by the Beech Island water tower.

Our News 12 reporter sent to the scene told us the Beech Island Fire Department was able to contain the blaze. there are no injuries reported at this time.

Crews are battling a blaze in Beech Island near the water tower. (WRDW)

Earlier on Sunday around 3 p.m., people may notice heavy smoke in the area if they were driving down Interstate 20 near Graniteville.

The Graniteville Fire Department says they responded to reports of a fire that started at the landfill. The department says landfill trash, not a structure, was the source of the blaze.

Multiple agencies also responded to the scene to provide assistance, including Langley, Eureka, and Beech Island departments.

News 12 Sky Cam looking towards the Graniteville area. (WRDW)

Around the same hour, Augusta fire crews battled a car fire on Bobby Jones Expressway, near the Dean’s Bridge Road exit. The fire happened around 2 p.m. on Sunday, and a News 12 employee came across the scene while driving to work.

The Augusta Fire Department says no injuries were reported from the fire.

Fire crew battles car fire on Bobby Jones Exressway Near Dean's Bridge Road exit (WRDW)

