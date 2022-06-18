Local organizations helping the homeless during heat wave

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures have been soaring past 100 degrees to their highest level this year.

Those hit the hardest by the heat are the homeless. Despite the heatwave, two local organizations are making sure Augusta’s homeless population is staying cool.

Compass for Hope provides food and toiletries to the homeless every weekend, no matter the weather.

“On the very worst weather days when we would show up. Oftentimes we would hear, ‘we’re surprised y’all came today.’ ‘We didn’t expect to see you’. I would always reply that ‘this is when you need us the most, and I promise we’re going to be here every Sunday’,” said Mike garrison, director.

“A shower is just something that a lot of times we take for granted. People may not even want a hot shower this particular time of year, but give them a chance to get some relief from the heat just by getting in here and getting rinsed off,” he said.

The Bridge Ministry of the CSRA is not letting the heat stop their Saturday services.

Roger Gardner, CEO said: “We try to meet them right where they’re at, every time, and it’s like they don’t care what it’s like outside. They want to be with us.”

The ministry feeds the homeless and provides them with toiletries, and this summer they’re adding water and Gatorade to help keep them hydrated.

“It’s having the proper things there to cool them off. We take plenty with us, and we try to keep the services shorter when it’s this hot,” said Gardner.

They are also adding in supplies like bug spray and sunscreen.

“We give, and we give them our hearts, and we give them hope. Homeless people, like anyone, need hope, and when you lose hope, you lose everything,” he said.

They can only do so much to beat the heat, but they can make surviving it a little easier.

If you want to help, both organizations are always taking volunteers. The Bridge Ministry says you can also help by donating sunscreen, bug spray, and fans.

