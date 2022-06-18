DAILY FORECAST | The Latest From Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lows this morning bottomed out in the low 70s by early this morning with a few locations briefly hitting the upper 60s. Highs todaywill remain hot in the mid 90s, but it should feel a little less muggy. Winds will be out of the north between 8-15 mph.

Morning lows will feel more comfortable early Sunday down in the mid to low 60s. Highs Sunday will be more seasonal in the low 90s and mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the northeast between 7-12 mph

Monday morning will be relatively cool for this time of year with temperatures down near 60, lows in the 50s possible. Highs will reach the mid to low 90s Monday afternoon. Temperatures look hot most of next week with very little rain chances. Highs will be near 100 Tuesday through Friday next week. Keep it here for updates through the weekend.

