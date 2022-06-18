Daily Forecast | The Latest From Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tonight temperatures will cool out of the 90s and into the upper 70s by 10 pm. Skies are expected to stay mostly clear which will help to drop the temps by tomorrow morning.

Morning lows will feel more comfortable early Sunday down in the mid to low 60s. Highs Sunday will be more seasonal in the low 90s and mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the northeast between 7-12 mph

Monday morning will be relatively cool for this time of year with temperatures down near 60, and lows in the 50s possible. Highs will reach the mid to low 90s Monday afternoon. Temperatures look hot most of next week with very little rain chances. Highs will return to the upper 90s by Tuesday with 100° possible by Wednesday. The mid-90s will continue from Thursday to Saturday. A few isolated showers Thursday night into Friday morning and Friday afternoon can’t be ruled out but not everyone will see the rain. Keep it here for updates through the weekend.

