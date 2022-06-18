Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Attacker injures 3 at San Francisco International Airport

FILE PHOTO - Authorities say one person was arrested and a KTVU-TV reporter says a large knife...
FILE PHOTO - Authorities say one person was arrested and a KTVU-TV reporter says a large knife was found at the scene.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 1:01 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities say a man armed with an “edged weapon” has attacked passengers at San Francisco International Airport, leaving three with cuts and scrapes.

It happened around 6 p.m. in the pre-security public area of the International Terminal.

Police say the man drove to the airport, went inside and walked around the departure terminal before pulling a weapon and attacking three men.

Police say a suspect has been arrested.

A KTVU-TV reporter says a large knife was found at the scene.

Airport officials say the passengers were treated for minor injuries before continuing on their travels and other airport operations weren’t affected.

There’s no word on a motive for the attack.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westbound view from the I-20/Washington Road bridge.
Man found dead under I-20 overpass at Washington Road
Georgia State Patrol
Fiery single-car crash on I-20 kills 7-year-old, 2 adults
D'Andre Tandy
New details on accused triggerman in 21-year-old’s slaying
Augusta commissioners say they’re looking into complaints about a hold up in ambulances....
Details released on Augusta drowning that killed 49-year-old
Authorities identify 4-year-old boy in drowning death

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - A House committee presents findings that show Trump knowingly spread false claims...
Jan. 6 witnesses push Trump stalwarts back to rabbit hole
Bunny Drueke, Mother of Alexander John-Robert Drueke, shares what she would say to Alex if she...
Mother of missing American soldier sends message to him
Compass of Hope
Local organizations helping the homeless during heat wave
Helping the homeless during the heat wave
Helping the homeless during the heat wave