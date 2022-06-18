3.9 magnitude earthquake recorded near of Statesboro

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - At around 4 a.m. on June 18, a 3.9 magnitude earthquake rattled Stillmore, Georgia, according to the United States Geological Survey.

According to USGS, the earthquake hit at a depth of 0.7 Km, but the shakes could be felt as far away as Augusta, Macon, and Brunswick.

At this time there are no reports of any damage.

You can submit a report that you felt the earthquake here: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us7000hib6/tellus

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.