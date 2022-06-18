Submit Photos/Videos
3.9 magnitude earthquake recorded near of Statesboro

Stillmore, Ga earthquake map
Stillmore, Ga earthquake map
By William Rioux
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 5:03 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - At around 4 a.m. on June 18, a 3.9 magnitude earthquake rattled Stillmore, Georgia, according to the United States Geological Survey.

According to USGS, the earthquake hit at a depth of 0.7 Km, but the shakes could be felt as far away as Augusta, Macon, and Brunswick.

At this time there are no reports of any damage.

You can submit a report that you felt the earthquake here: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us7000hib6/tellus

