Woman accused of making terroristic threats in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are looking for a suspect accused of threatening a woman who was involved with one of her ex-boyfriends, according to deputies.

Kylisha Dontiese Jones is the subject of an arrest warrant on a charge of terroristic threats and acts, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies got involved after the victim’s stepfather reported on June 6 that sugar, eggs, macaroni and other food items had been thrown at the victim’s car and her mother’s.

The victim told deputies Jones has been harassing her.

Deputies said they watched a Snapchat of Jones in a vehicle with unknown people in which Jones says, “Come on, b----. We out here. For real, your momma gonna die tonight.” An unknown person is seen pointing a handgun at the camera directly while smiling, deputies said. Deputies also cited a photo that had been sent to the victim.

Deputies describe Jones as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 112 pounds. They provided a photo of her, as well.

Deputies said she’s known to drive a white 2011 Chevrolet Aveo bearing Georgia tag TAL 4040.

She is considered armed and dangerous, deputies said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Investigator Ken Rogers or any violent crimes investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.