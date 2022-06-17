UPDATE: Identity released for man found dead under I-20 overpass

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen has released the name of the man found dead under an I-20 bridge at Washington Road. Authorities say his name was David Franklin Hutto, age 49.

At least five patrol cars responded to the location sometime before 8:45 a.m. Friday after authorities received reports of an unresponsive male, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival, deputies found the man dead.

The Coroner’s Office responded to the scene but found no evidence of criminal wrongdoing, according to authorities.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said the dead person was homeless and was sleeping on the sidewalk under the bridge.

An autopsy has been scheduled for next week.

Due to filthy conditions under the bridge, the Richmond County Marshall’s Office and Environmental Services were notified, Bowen said.

Temperatures have been soaring past 100 degrees to their highest level this year. Among those hardest hit by the heat wave are the homeless.

