Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Roadway roundup: Closures planned for Flowing Wells, Furys Ferry Rd

More temporary lane closures are scheduled in Columbia County next week while crews work on...
More temporary lane closures are scheduled in Columbia County next week while crews work on several road projects.(Copyright: <a href='https://www.123rf.com/profile_chalabala'>chalabala</a>)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More temporary lane closures are scheduled in Columbia County next week while crews work on several road projects.

The newest lane closure is on Furys Ferry Rd. Crews will be relocating utilities in the southbound lane to Oleander Trail. The closure will start Monday and go until Friday, June 24, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Crews will also continue to work on several parts of Flowing Wells Road next week. A lane closure from the intersection with Day Rd to Fair Oaks Rd is scheduled to end Saturday. Drivers can expect closures to still be in effect Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

And a new closure will be set on Flowing Wells starting Monday and will go until June 24. The closure will be at the intersection with Tallman Dr to Columbia Rd, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will also be a lane shift at the intersection of Lewiston Rd and Columbia Rd. The shift is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Monday and going until June 24.

If you live in or near the Steven Point Subdivision or the Rhodes Hills Subdivision, you should also be aware of some lane closures due to road paving. The following roads will have closures:

  • Stevens Way, Stevens Xing, and, Stevens Ct
  • Rhodes Hill Dr, Rhodes Hill Ct, Spring Creek Ln, Spring Creek Ct, and Lonesome Pine Ct

These lanes closures will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will go through June 30. When the lane closure is in effect, traffic will be controlled by flaggers on each end of the lane closure.

The Traffic Engineering and Operations Department continues to remind everyone: whenever you approach a work zone to slow down and allow extra distance between vehicles. And always watch for changes in road signs and be aware of any crew flaggers.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities identify 4-year-old boy in drowning death
Life preserver
‘My heart has been ripped out’: 4-year-old drowns just after starting swimming lessons
Ravanell Gomillion
Suspect identified in Captain D’s fatal shooting in Augusta
Rabid fox
Rabid fox attacks Richmond County resident
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy

Latest News

Car accident generic
Aiken County driver dies in CSRA’s 4th fatal crash since Friday
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Augusta accident
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Augusta accident
A truck and a bus collided on Windsor Spring Rd, near Regis Ct.
Bus crash causes traffic problems on Windsor Spring Road
Interstate 20 roadwork at the Georgia-South Carolina state line.
Roadway roundup: Closures set for I-20, Columbia County