Roadway roundup: Closures planned for Flowing Wells, Furys Ferry Rd

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More temporary lane closures are scheduled in Columbia County next week while crews work on several road projects.

The newest lane closure is on Furys Ferry Rd. Crews will be relocating utilities in the southbound lane to Oleander Trail. The closure will start Monday and go until Friday, June 24, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Crews will also continue to work on several parts of Flowing Wells Road next week. A lane closure from the intersection with Day Rd to Fair Oaks Rd is scheduled to end Saturday. Drivers can expect closures to still be in effect Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

And a new closure will be set on Flowing Wells starting Monday and will go until June 24. The closure will be at the intersection with Tallman Dr to Columbia Rd, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will also be a lane shift at the intersection of Lewiston Rd and Columbia Rd. The shift is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Monday and going until June 24.

If you live in or near the Steven Point Subdivision or the Rhodes Hills Subdivision, you should also be aware of some lane closures due to road paving. The following roads will have closures:

Stevens Way, Stevens Xing, and, Stevens Ct

Rhodes Hill Dr, Rhodes Hill Ct, Spring Creek Ln, Spring Creek Ct, and Lonesome Pine Ct

These lanes closures will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will go through June 30. When the lane closure is in effect, traffic will be controlled by flaggers on each end of the lane closure.

The Traffic Engineering and Operations Department continues to remind everyone: whenever you approach a work zone to slow down and allow extra distance between vehicles. And always watch for changes in road signs and be aware of any crew flaggers.

