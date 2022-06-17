New details on accused triggerman in 21-year-old’s slaying

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The alleged triggerman in the downtown slaying of a 21-year-old has been transferred to Richmond County after his arrest in South Carolina.

D’Andre Tandy, 26, was arrested Tuesday in North Augusta by a multijurisdictional law enforcement task force.

According to jail records, we was transferred Thursday to Richmond County, where he’s being held on charges of murder, possession of a firearm or knife during a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Although another suspect, Keyon Smiley, 31, was also arrested on a charge of felony murder in the Sunday morning slaying of Logan Etterle, Tandy is accused of firing the gun.

Arrest warrants allege that Smiley and Tandy were in a physical altercation with Etterle just before 2 a.m. at 10th and Broad streets in downtown Augusta. The warrants also allege Tandy pulled a gun and shot Etterle in the upper torso.

Etterle died at the scene.

Smiley was also shot in the ankle and taken to a hospital, but also arrested in connection with the death. He’s being held in Richmond County jail on a charge of murder and a parole violation.

An arrest warrant for Tandy also alleges he illegally possessed an unknown make and model 40-caliber handgun after being convicted on Dec. 6, 2018, by the South Carolina Department of Pardon, parole and Probation of possession, trafficking and manufacturing of methamphetamine and cocaine.

The gun has not been found, according to the arrest warrant.

READ THE ARREST WARRANTS:

The altercation reportedly broke out where a food truck serves the after-bar crowd on weekends. The truck will no longer be at the location, at the request of the property owner .

Etterle – who’d also made news in 2020 as the victim of another shooting – was the first of three people slain within three days in Augusta.

Two hours after Etterle was killed, Jakwan Gunter, 19, was pronounced dead after a shooting at 11th Avenue and Grand Boulevard near Carrie Mays Park .

Then on Tuesday morning, Eurl Kittles, 42, of Augusta, was shot dead at a Captain D’s in the 3100 block of Wrightsboro Road . A suspect is being sought in connection with that shooting .

The slayings are just the latest in a string that Augusta has endured since mid-April. Deputies call the wave of homicides frustrating and disappointing, but say they’re working on prevention .

TACKLING LOCAL CRIME:

Aside from the three fatal shootings so far this week, homicides since April 14 in the CSRA include:

On June 3 in the 100 block of Pelzer Street in Warrenville, 34-year-old Lacey Toole was shot dead by her boyfriend John Williams, who then turned the gun on himself.

On June 2 on Summerhill Avenue, 37-year-old Yoni Vargas shot his wife, 33-year-old Rosa Salguero-Landaverde, then killed himself.

On May 29, a shooting killed two people – 17-year-old William Mykell Lowery and 30-year-old Christopher “Scooter” Dunn – at a “Freaknik”-themed party being held at a ball[park outside Sandersville, Ga. The shooting is believed to be the result of an altercation.

Patricia Dent, 65, was strangled to death by her boyfriend Joseph McKinnon, who then buried her body in their yard at 102 Tanglewood Drive in Trenton, authorities say. They learned of her death on May 7 after finding McKinnon dead of a heart attack he suffered while burying Dent.

A shooting just before 7:30 p.m. on April 23 claimed the life of Rodriquez Dunn, 31, at the Olmstead Homes in the 2100 block of B Street in Augusta. Dunn suffered at least one gunshot wound and died at the scene.

On April 19, Brittany Dougherty was found slain outside a vacant home in the 1500 block of Conklin Lane. Her death was considered suspicious from the start, but within hours the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office ruled her death a homicide.

On April 18, Johnnie Coleman was found shot dead in the 1900 block of Old Savannah Road. Authorities released a photo of a car suspected to have been linked to that slaying. Kelvin Lewis, 33, has been arrested as a suspect in the murders of Coleman and Dougherty

Jenefer Holt Herron, 52, of Augusta, died late April 18 after being shot during an argument outside the Circle K at 1739 Walton Way in Augusta. Suspect Yelena Buckner, 33, of Augusta, was later found and arrested on charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, deputies reported.

JaJuan Russell, 21, of Augusta, was fatally shot early April 17 in the 3700 block of Oslo Road in Augusta. Russell was taken to Augusta University Medical Center.

Sandersville police found the body of a man on April 16 inside a home on Gwendolyn Street while responding to a report of a domestic dispute at the address. Santavious Louis Roberts, 35, of Sandersville, was arrested.

Brandon Peebles, 24, of Girard, was shot around 10:45 p.m. on April 14 in the 2300 block of Prague Court. He was pronounced dead at 11:23 p.m.

