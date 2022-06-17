Local veterans test water quality across the area

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some veterans are still serving their community even after their time in the military.

Here’s how a group of veterans connect with the environment and the people around it.

“It’s a great way for veterans to volunteer and feel like they’re serving once again, plus it’s just a blast,” said Truck Carlson.

He runs Veterans for Clean Water. Every week in the summer, he tests water quality across our area.

Carlson invites veterans to come with him.

“They feel like they’re serving again. When you leave the military, you might have a stable family, you might have a stable job, but something is missing, and its service, and through this program, they can serve their community again,” he said.

He’s a veteran and feels humbled to see the impact this program makes.

“One of the spouses of the veterans, after a paddle, texted me and said, ‘you sent home a man I haven’t seen in years.’ We knew then we were on to something, that it was much bigger than just the sampling,” said Carlson.

It’s a peaceful paddle filled with fellowship, and while it is veteran-led, Carlson says it’s open to anyone.

“The more people that we bring out, the more people that get excited about taking care of this body of water behind me, the better for everybody,” he said.

If you’re interested in joining, Carlson says they’ll provide a boat and safety gear, email truck@savannahriverkeeper.org.

