WATCH LIVE: Kemp comes to Augusta for groundbreaking of recycling plant

By Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp came to Augusta on Friday for a groundbreaking ceremony of a new recycling and copper smelting facility.

Brought by the company Aurubis, the new plant is supposed to bring 125 jobs to the area and will be the first of its kind in the U.S.

The ceremony started shortly after 11 a.m. at the Augusta Corporate Park on Mike Padgett Highway.

Operations for the plant are expected to begin by the first half of 2024 and planning to begin hiring this summer.

The ceremony comes after we reported earlier this month that the Savannah Riverkeeper voiced opposition to the plant, saying it would put more than 30 hazardous pollutants into the air.

A chair is ready for the governor in a tent set up for the groundbreaking at the Aurubis plant...
A chair is ready for the governor in a tent set up for the groundbreaking at the Aurubis plant site in Augusta.(WRDW)

From Augusta, the German company plans to produce materials found in lithium-ion batteries and other electronics.

Aurubis is a global provider of non-ferrous metals and one of the largest copper recyclers worldwide. The company processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues into metals.

The company produces more than 1 million tons of copper cathodes annually, and from them makes a variety of products such as wire rod, continuous cast shapes, profiles and flat rolled products.

Aurubis produces a number of other metals, as well, including precious metals, selenium, lead, nickel, tin and zinc. The portfolio also includes additional products such as sulfuric acid and iron silicate.

This is a rendering of the planned Aurubis facility in Augusta.
This is a rendering of the planned Aurubis facility in Augusta.(WRDW)

