Juneteenth is more than a holiday for the Black community

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This weekend is not only about celebrating Black American history but learning why this holiday is so important to the Black community.

Festivities are already going at Augusta Tech for their Juneteenth BBQ.

Preparations for Juneteenth events started Friday, setting up the stage for live music, spoken word, and a keynote speaker.

Morris Porter with National Action Network coordinated the event which will feature a parade from James Brown Blvd. to Dyess Park to kick off the celebration. The parade starts at 9 a.m.

“We’re hoping to get maximum participation anywhere from 200-400 people. It’s an awesome opportunity for us to come together again fellowship,” said Porter.

Porter says events like this will expose people to information about Juneteenth that is not taught in schools.

“This is the reason why we have so many events that have taken place right now to really heighten the awareness of what Juneteenth is,” he said.

Black Restaurant Week continues throughout the weekend, and Broad Street Bullies is expecting to cook plenty of buffalo ranch chicken fries for people.

“I expect to double with the commons being full of people walking about. It’s an honor to be a part of Black Restaurant Week. We have been waiting on it since last year,” said Porter.

Porter says they are taking safety precautions with security and want those who attend to feel safe.

“Come with a positive vibe, and we can keep all the negative energy away. Embrace our culture,” he said.

Sunday’s event is at the Augusta Commons and kicks off at noon.

In Aiken on Saturday, there’s a mega festival from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with music, a gospel showcase, and food. It’s at the landing on Bogus Hill.

The Lucy Craft Laney Museum has its grand re-opening Saturday just in time for the holiday. That’s from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. They’re also partnering with the Band of Brothers to teach the history of Juneteenth.

