Georgia raising awareness of elder abuse

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One in 10 Americans over the age of 60 have experienced some form of elder abuse, according to the National Council on Aging - they estimate as many as 5 million elders are abused each year.

June is Elder Abuse Awareness Month.

Most of these types of cases investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation involve financial exploitation. Experts believe that is the case since this age group is typically financially stable.

The Director of the GBI says warning signs to pay attention to are random - unexplained bruises or if a senior seems withdrawn. Another big red flag to watch out for are strangers showing up, controlling finances, and daily activities.

“We decided as an agency to craft out some specialized units within the GBI to address this issue,” said Vic Reynolds, Director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. “We have a very specialized unit that works a number of different types of cases. And by that I mean trafficking cases of some sort and we attach the elder abuse cases to that trafficking unit.”

Vic Reynolds adds that the GBI has a financial investigative unit that works very closely with elder abuse cases.

He encourages anyone noticing these red flags to call 911, law enforcement, or Adult Protective Services.

