Augusta has some of the cheapest gas in U.S., according to AAA

President Biden is pushing oil companies to boost supply for the nation. (CNN: KPIX: SAUDI PRESS AGENCY: AFPTV)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Georgia has the cheapest gas prices in the U.S., and with Augusta on the low end of prices in the Peach State, we’re in a sweet spot right now.

The national average for a gallon of gas is $5, according to new gas price data from AAA.

In Georgia, the data shows the price is about 51 cents cheaper per gallon at $4.49 for regular unleaded. Augusta drivers on Friday are paying an average of only $4.42. Although that’s among the cheapest levels in the U.S., it’s still up from $4.38 a week ago.

South Carolina has the fifth cheapest gas in the nation at $4.58. In Aiken and Edgefield counties, the average on Friday was $4.52, down 3 cents from $4.55 a week ago.

GasBuddy analyst De Haan predicts the national average could fall to $4.55-$4.75 a gallon in the coming weeks unless trends shift.

“No one should be in a rush to fill their gas tank,” the analyst tweeted. “Prices in most areas of the U.S. will be coming down in the days and weeks ahead.”

Prices nationally are worst in California, where the average price per gallon is well over $6.

One station in Northern California recently made national news by charging nearly $10 per gallon, making it the most expensive in the nation.

