Ga. Home Depot employee survives being impaled by crowbar

ATLANTA (CBS46) - A Home Depot employee is recovering after she was impaled by a crowbar while on the job this week,

According to the Roswell Police Department, they responded to the store on Holcomb Bridge Road at approximately 8:20 p.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived, they found the impaled woman standing on a forklift. The crowbar went through the 54-year-old woman’s abdomen and one end was stuck inside a compactor. There was very little blood on the scene as the crowbar was keeping pressure on the wound.

Roswell Fire Department crews cut the crowbar while moving it as little as impossible, and the woman was loaded into an ambulance with the crowbar still in her body.

Police department escorted the ambulance in an effort to provide the smoothest ride as possible to North Fulton Hospital.

The woman required surgery to remove the crowbar. At last check, her condition was listed as stable.

Another employee told police he was moving pallets when he heard honking and the woman yelling for help. The employee attempted to move the forklift but the woman’s foot was stuck on the brake. It is not known how the incident happened.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.