FIRST ALERT ISSUED | Latest Forecast From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a mild and muggy start in the 70s for the majority of the CSRA it will remain hot and humid again this afternoon with highs near 100 and feel like temperatures over 100 during the peak heating hours of the day. Heat Advisories are in effect for western and southern CSRA counties through this evening. Winds will be out of the west between 7-12 mph. FIRST ALERT has been issued for this afternoon and evening for the chance of more severe storms producing strong wind gusts and large hail. This will be thanks to a cold front moving through the region that will bring less humidity this weekend.

Morning lows will be down in the low 70s by early Saturday. Highs Saturday will remain hot in the mid-90s, but it won’t feel as muggy. Winds will be out of the north between 8-15 mph.

Morning lows will feel more comfortable early Sunday down in the mid to low 60s. Highs Sunday will be more seasonal in the low 90s and mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the northeast between 7-12 mph

Monday morning will be relatively cool for this time of year with temperatures down near 60, lows in the 50s possible. Highs will reach the mid to low 90s Monday afternoon. Temperatures look hot most of next week with very little rain chances. Highs will be near 100 Tuesday through Friday next week. Keep it here for updates through the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.