Fiery single-car crash on I-20 kills 7-year-old, 2 adults

Georgia State Patrol
Georgia State Patrol(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CRAWFORDVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three Marietta residents died in a single-vehicle crash last weekend in Taliaferro County, according to authorities.

The crash occurred just before 3:40 p.m. Saturday on eastbound Interstate 20 near mile marker 149, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

The 2017 Chevrolet Malibu was registered in Richmond County but driven by Chanece Monet Samuel, 36, of Marietta, according to GSP. It was also carrying passengers John Parker, 29, of Marietta, and Bryanna Brewster,7, of Marietta, according to troopers.

While the car was traveling east in the right lane, it left the roadway onto the south shoulder, striking a tree with its front, according to troopers.

After impact, the car caught fire and received extensive damage.

All three people inside the car were ejected, according to troopers.

None of them survived, Taliaferro County Coroner Milton Alexander said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

