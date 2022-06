HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Geological Survey reported an overnight earthquake in Harlem.

The 2.2 magnitude quake hit just before 2:09 a.m. Friday about 9.5 miles north of Harlem and a few miles west of Evans, according to the agency.

The earthquake had a depth of 6 kilometers.

