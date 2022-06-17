Submit Photos/Videos
Details on Augusta drowning that killed 49-year-old

Authorities in Georgia said a 4-year-old boy has died after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool. (Source: WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have new details on the death of a 49-year-old man in one of two drownings in the CSRA within 24 hours.

Anthony Mack, of Claxton, was declared dead on Tuesday, three days after being pulled from the pool at an Augusta apartment complex at 1671 Goshen Road.

MORE | Mom, authorities shed light on 4-year-old's drowning

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office released an incident report Friday that gives some details on what happened Saturday.

Mack had traveled with his girlfriend from Claxton to Augusta for a family get-together, according to deputies.

As he and his girlfriend were sitting by the pool visiting with family, he got into the pool around 5 p.m. to teach some of the kids to swim.

Deputies were told that he crossed the rope to the deep end of the pool to get a pool float but was not able to reach the float.

He surfaced and was struggling to reach something and then went under again and did not resurface.

The girlfriend was unable to help him because she can’t swim, but her niece and an unknown boy pulled Mack from the water and began CPR until and ambulance crew arrived.

MORE | Rabid fox attacks Richmond County resident

Mack was transported to Augusta University Medical Center and declared dead Tuesday.

No autopsy will be done, Coroner Mark Bowen said.

The death is classified as accidental by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The new details on Mack’s death came a day after we learned more about the other drowning, which killed 4-year-old Israel Scott on his second day of swimming lessons in Burke County.

Results of his autopsy on Thursday classified his death as accidental, as well.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

