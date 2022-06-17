Submit Photos/Videos
Deputies searching for man who walked away from hospital

Calvin Quiller III
By Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Authorities said that at 10 a.m. Friday, Calvin Quiller III, 47, walked away from the hospital where he was being treated.

He was last seen walking on St. Sebastian Way at Harper Street wearing a gray shirt and gray shorts. He’s described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. Authorities also released a photo of him.

Anyone with information on Quiller is urged to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.

