Dead person found under bridge at I-20, Washington

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - No foul play is suspected after a deceased person was found under the Interstate 20 bridge at Washington Road on Friday morning.

At least five patrol cars responded to the location sometime before 8:45 a.m. after authorities received reports of an unresponsive male, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival, deputies found the male was dead.

The Coroner’s Office responded to the scene, but found no evidence of criminal wrongdoing, according to authorities.

The discovery came as temperatures have been soaring past 100 degrees to their highest level this year. Among those hardest hit by the heat wave are the homeless.

