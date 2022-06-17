Columbia County continues expanding with fun events for the family

COLUMBIA COUNTY. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County continues to be one of the top growing areas nationwide, and it’s starting to show when thousands come out to events like Thunder on Evans.

With all the growth, county leaders are making sure families have plenty of places to have fun.

Janet Wheatley has lived in Columbia County almost all her life, and in the past year and a half, she’s seen growth like no other.

“It’s just amazing the number of people that we’ve seen this year that want to come out and participate in events or programs that we offer,” said Wheatley, Columbia County Programs and Events.

She attributes it in part to people excited for big events and an otherwise quickly growing county.

“But we have grown. We have absolutely outgrown the amphitheater and the number of trucks we can fit in that area,” she said.

That’s just another example of events bursting at the seams. Food Truck Friday has outgrown the amphitheater behind the library.

Those meals on wheels are packing up and headed to Evans Towne Center Park.

“We are continually adding trucks. People contacting us from Aiken. We have several trucks that come from Atlanta,” she said.

Then there are events like Screen on the Green at Lakeside Park. It’s an example of the county trying to spread events out all over the quickly developing county.

A huge 4th of July event for the county, Boom in the Park, is quickly approaching. They also say they’re working on new events, including a fall food truck festival.

“We’ve just tried to expand to where we’re doing our events, so everyone can come out and see those different events that we’re offering,” she said.

As for what’s next...

“We wanna offer a community a way to make memories,” said Wheatley.

