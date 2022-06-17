Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Columbia County continues expanding with fun events for the family

By Celeste Springer
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA COUNTY. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County continues to be one of the top growing areas nationwide, and it’s starting to show when thousands come out to events like Thunder on Evans.

With all the growth, county leaders are making sure families have plenty of places to have fun.

Janet Wheatley has lived in Columbia County almost all her life, and in the past year and a half, she’s seen growth like no other.

“It’s just amazing the number of people that we’ve seen this year that want to come out and participate in events or programs that we offer,” said Wheatley, Columbia County Programs and Events.

She attributes it in part to people excited for big events and an otherwise quickly growing county.

MORE | Did you feel it? 2.2-magnitude quake hits Columbia County

“But we have grown. We have absolutely outgrown the amphitheater and the number of trucks we can fit in that area,” she said.

That’s just another example of events bursting at the seams. Food Truck Friday has outgrown the amphitheater behind the library.

Those meals on wheels are packing up and headed to Evans Towne Center Park.

“We are continually adding trucks. People contacting us from Aiken. We have several trucks that come from Atlanta,” she said.

MORE | Columbia County deputies get tactical with technology

Then there are events like Screen on the Green at Lakeside Park. It’s an example of the county trying to spread events out all over the quickly developing county.

A huge 4th of July event for the county, Boom in the Park, is quickly approaching. They also say they’re working on new events, including a fall food truck festival.

“We’ve just tried to expand to where we’re doing our events, so everyone can come out and see those different events that we’re offering,” she said.

As for what’s next...

“We wanna offer a community a way to make memories,” said Wheatley.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities identify 4-year-old boy in drowning death
Life preserver
‘My heart has been ripped out’: 4-year-old drowns just after starting swimming lessons
Ravanell Gomillion
Suspect identified in Captain D’s fatal shooting in Augusta
Westbound view from the I-20/Washington Road bridge.
Dead person found under bridge at I-20, Washington
Rabid fox
Rabid fox attacks Richmond County resident

Latest News

Columbia County continues expanding
Columbia County continues expanding
Juneteenth is more than a holiday for the Black community
Juneteenth is more than a holiday for the Black community
Juneteenth is more than a holiday for the Black community
Juneteenth is more than a holiday for the Black community
Kemp comes to Augusta for groundbreaking of recycling plant
Kemp comes to Augusta for groundbreaking of recycling plant