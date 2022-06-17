Submit Photos/Videos
Aiken County Girl Scout wins national Gold Award

By Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Girl Scout from Aiken County has received a national scholarship for her work in the community and the world.

Sammi Miller was awarded a Girl Scouts of the USA Gold Award scholarship.

The scholarship recognizes one Gold Award Girl Scout per council whose project exemplifies the core components of the award.

MORE | Girl Scouts awards Uvalde mass shooting victim high honor

Miller will receive national recognition and $2,005 in scholarships from various foundations.

Her project “Arthritis and Movement” addressed the lack of awareness of juvenile arthritis in her community.

Miller also created her patch program to spread awareness, working with troop leaders to lead lessons about juvenile arthritis.

