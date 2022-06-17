Submit Photos/Videos
3rd monkeypox case reported in Georgia after resident attends Chicago convention

Monkeypox cases have appeared suddenly and unexpectedly, with no readily available explanation.
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Department of Public Health has confirmed a 3rd case of monkeypox in the state of Georgia.

According to GDPH, a metro Atlanta man was at a convention in Chicago and it is believed that he contracted the virus there.

His case is not related to the two previous Georgia cases that have been reported. The man is currently self-isolating and GDPH is doing contact tracing.

According to Newsweek, a cluster of monkeypox cases has been linked to a Chicago convention known as International Mr. Leather. The convention attracts fans of bondage, dominance, sadism and masochism, and BDSM.

The convention took place between May 26 and 30. Five cases have been linked to the convention -- one Chicago resident and 4 people who attended from other states.

Monkeypox spreads through direct contact with body fluids or sores on the body of someone who has monkeypox. It can also be spread through respiratory secretions when people have close, face-to-face contact.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, 64 cases have been confirmed in the U.S. and more than 1,600 cases have been reported worldwide, mostly in Europe.

