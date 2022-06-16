What the Tech: Finding free Wi-Fi through Facebook

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re going to be traveling this summer, you’ll probably look for things to do and places to go.

One of the things we all need these days is a solid connection to the internet.

There are free Wi-Fi networks all around us, but they can still be hard to find. Here’s an app you probably already have on your phone that can tell you everything you need to know.

If you’re visiting a town for the first time, how do you know where to find free Wi-Fi. How do you find a Wi-Fi network that’s safe?

It’s not safe to hop on just any Wi-Fi network that shows up on your phone. One could compromise everything on your computer.

Facebook has a free tool that most people don’t know about. It’s in the Facebook app. Just open it wherever you are, go to the menu and look for ‘settings and privacy’. There you’ll see ‘Find Wi-Fi’.

Using your location, Facebook shows you all of the nearby free Wi-Fi networks. It’s incredibly useful if you’re visiting somewhere new. Our search found over a dozen restaurants, coffee shops, and other businesses with free Wi-Fi.

Tap on one to get details and directions. You’ll also see the name of the legitimate Wi-Fi network, so you’ll know it’s safe. You can also use Facebook’s find Wi-Fi ahead of time.

Say you’re going to be staying at a hotel in downtown San Francisco. You can plan ahead. Just move the Facebook map and search.

Where does Facebook get this information? From businesses that have a Facebook business page and have included the network name in their listing.

It isn’t an exhaustive list and won’t show you every place with public Wi-Fi, but if you find yourself in an area where you can’t connect to the internet, Facebook’s free tool can find it for you.

You’ll need to give Facebook permission to see your exact location whenever you’re using the Facebook app. It’s not available using Facebook on a computer browser.

