Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

What the Tech: Finding free Wi-Fi through Facebook

By Jamey Tucker
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re going to be traveling this summer, you’ll probably look for things to do and places to go.

One of the things we all need these days is a solid connection to the internet.

There are free Wi-Fi networks all around us, but they can still be hard to find. Here’s an app you probably already have on your phone that can tell you everything you need to know.

If you’re visiting a town for the first time, how do you know where to find free Wi-Fi. How do you find a Wi-Fi network that’s safe?

MORE | What the Tech: Guided access on your phone

It’s not safe to hop on just any Wi-Fi network that shows up on your phone. One could compromise everything on your computer.

Facebook has a free tool that most people don’t know about. It’s in the Facebook app. Just open it wherever you are, go to the menu and look for ‘settings and privacy’. There you’ll see ‘Find Wi-Fi’.

Using your location, Facebook shows you all of the nearby free Wi-Fi networks. It’s incredibly useful if you’re visiting somewhere new. Our search found over a dozen restaurants, coffee shops, and other businesses with free Wi-Fi.

Tap on one to get details and directions. You’ll also see the name of the legitimate Wi-Fi network, so you’ll know it’s safe. You can also use Facebook’s find Wi-Fi ahead of time.

MORE | What the Tech: Protecting your phone from the summer heat

Say you’re going to be staying at a hotel in downtown San Francisco. You can plan ahead. Just move the Facebook map and search.

Where does Facebook get this information? From businesses that have a Facebook business page and have included the network name in their listing.

It isn’t an exhaustive list and won’t show you every place with public Wi-Fi, but if you find yourself in an area where you can’t connect to the internet, Facebook’s free tool can find it for you.

You’ll need to give Facebook permission to see your exact location whenever you’re using the Facebook app. It’s not available using Facebook on a computer browser.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Life preserver
‘My heart has been ripped out’: 4-year-old drowns just after starting swimming lessons
Augusta crime
Food truck evicted after downtown fatal shooting
Ambulance generic
Local drownings claim 2 victims in less than 24 hours
4-year-old’s drowning death: What we know now
Ravanell Gomillion
Suspect identified in Captain D’s fatal shooting in Augusta

Latest News

YMCA food bank
Golden Harvest, YMCA extends food program to allow more access to families
Richmond County School Board
I-TEAM: Schools cutting funds in vital areas while hiking funds for consultants
Golden Harvest, YMCA extends food program to allow more access to families
Golden Harvest, YMCA extends food program to allow more access to families
I-TEAM: Richmond County school board will cut funds for transportation, instruction while...
I-TEAM: Richmond County school board will cut funds for transportation, instruction while increasing budget for consultants
Mercedes Benz Stadium
Atlanta chosen as a host city for 2026 FIFA World Cup