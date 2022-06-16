Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

US Open turns focus from Saudi money to golf’s toughest test

FILE - Phil Mickelson hits his tee shot on the fifth hole of the South Course at Torrey Pines...
FILE - Phil Mickelson hits his tee shot on the fifth hole of the South Course at Torrey Pines during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Jan. 26, 2022, in San Diego. Phil Mickelson, the chief recruiter for a Saudi-funded rival league to the PGA Tour, was the last big name to join the 48-man field for the LIV Golf Invitational that starts Friday outside London. It will be Mickelson's first time playing since Feb. 6 at the Saudi International. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File)(Denis Poroy | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) -- The U.S. Open starts Thursday and not a moment too soon for those interested in golf.

The talk all week at The Country Club outside of Boston has been more about the Saudi-funded LIV Golf league instead of thick rough and firm greens. This isn’t the first time an American major was overshadowed by controversy. The 1990 PGA Championship at Shoal Creek was under scrutiny because the club initially resisted having a Black member. The 2003 Masters was all about Martha Burk and her demand the club have a female member.

Now the focus at Brookline finally turns to golf after endless chatter about Saudi money.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Life preserver
‘My heart has been ripped out’: 4-year-old drowns just after starting swimming lessons
Jefferson County tourists and locals may now view inspection data for city and state parks,...
Child found unresponsive in swimming pool at Burke County home
From left: D’Andre Tandy and Keyon Smiley
1 arrested, another faces charges as details emerge in slaying of 21-year-old
Augusta crime
Food truck evicted after downtown fatal shooting

Latest News

Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley runs the bases after his solo home run in the first inning of a...
Riley homers twice, Braves win 14th straight, 8-2 over Nats
Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) walks off the field at the conclusion of the...
Falcons rookie QB Ridder impresses Smith as a quick learner
The Battery At Truist Park
Atlanta Braves to host college nights for students
Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson, right, celebrates his two-run home run with teammate Adam...
Braves hit five homers, beat Nats 10-4 for 13th straight win