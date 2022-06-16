US Open turns focus from Saudi money to golf’s toughest test

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) -- The U.S. Open starts Thursday and not a moment too soon for those interested in golf.

The talk all week at The Country Club outside of Boston has been more about the Saudi-funded LIV Golf league instead of thick rough and firm greens. This isn’t the first time an American major was overshadowed by controversy. The 1990 PGA Championship at Shoal Creek was under scrutiny because the club initially resisted having a Black member. The 2003 Masters was all about Martha Burk and her demand the club have a female member.

Now the focus at Brookline finally turns to golf after endless chatter about Saudi money.

