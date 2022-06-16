Thousands cast ballots for Richmond County early voting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With just one day of early voting left, Richmond County voters have already turned out more for this runoff election than the 2020 and 2018 runoffs combined.

We went into the community to see why so many of you are rallying to make your voices heard.

As the fourth day of early voting comes to a close, it appears that this runoff is on track to bring more to the polls, but this could be deceiving.

“I think people are more likely to vote advanced than they would election day,” said Travis Doss, executive director, Richmond County Board of Elections.

He’s been working elections here since 1995, and right now, he’s seeing people vote differently.

“I think the trend now is the people that are going to vote, vote. It’s just their method of voting has changed,” said Doss.

Through three days, a little under 4,000 people voted, more than the past two runoffs had for the whole election.

It’s the convenience of having multiple days to vote, which is why John Mulherin was even able to vote in this runoff.

“Well it just so happens that I’m going out of town next Tuesday,” he said.

He also was able to get voting done early in the primary.

“It’s just so easy, you’re in, and you’re out. I was downtown eating lunch that day, so I decided to do it early,” said Mulherin.

This trend showed true in the summer primaries, but when it came to election day, the numbers fell.

Doss said: “Back in May, we saw such high advanced voting numbers, but sadly those numbers did not carry over to election day.”

He said after the high numbers of advanced voting, he was expecting a turnout as high as 35 percent, but fewer people voted on the actual election day.

If you’re looking to get your vote in early, you have from 8:30 p.m. on Friday. You can vote at the municipal building in the Beazley Room or the Henry Brigham, Robert Howard, and Warren Road community centers.

