Suspect arrested in Orangeburg County double slaying

Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office
Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EUTAWVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been apprehended in what has been determined to be a double homicide near Eutawville, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“This agency worked throughout the night on this case, which resulted in this subject being taken into custody,” the sheriff said in a statement Thursday. “This is what you can expect if you consider doing something like this.”

MORE | Suspect identified in Captain D’s fatal shooting in Augusta

Ravenell said the subject is expected to be charged with two counts of murder.

More charges are expected.

Orangeburg County sheriff’s investigators were called to Wesgar Avenue, where they discovered two deceased individuals, ages 62 and 66, inside a residence.

Investigators developed information that led to the victims’ vehicle in North Charleston.

That information, in turn, led to the suspect, whose name has not been released.

An 18-month-old child believed to have been taken from the Wesgar residence has been reconnected with his family after being located safely in Dorchester County.

Ravenell said the investigation while having gone all night will continue.

“We’re not finished with this yet,” he said.

