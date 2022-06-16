Satterfield family announces launch of ‘Gloria’s Gift’ to help families in need

VARNVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of the woman who worked for two decades for a prominent Lowcountry attorney is establishing a charity to help families at Christmastime.

Gloria Satterfield worked for the Alex Murdaugh family for more than 20 years until her death on Feb. 26, 2018, after what was described as a “trip and fall accident” at the Murdaugh home.

Satterfield’s family announced the creation of “Gloria’s Gift,” a nonprofit organization that will assist Hampton County families who are in need at Christmas.

“She had a full, pure heart of kindness and love for everyone she met,” Gloria’s sister, Ginger Harriott Hadwin said. “She was so much more than just a housekeeper for the Murdaughs as she has been portrayed in the news. She was grounded by her Christian faith, which current upon her to live in the service of others.”

Hadwin said that after Satterfield’s family fought the good fight for justice, they now choose to shift their focus on making sure Satterfield’s lasting legacy will be “a champion of love and charity” rather than as a victim.

She talked of Satterfield’s love of Christmas, adding that she believed her sister loved that time of year because she recognized that love itself is a gift.

“At Christmas, we acknowledge one another and tell each other, ‘I love you’ through the simple act of offering a gift. Christmas is a hard time for many families, and too many families long to share the expression of love with one another by exchanging gifts, but they just can’t afford to do that. We can’t think of a better way to honor and remember glory than through the establishment of Gloria’s Gift.”

Gloria’s Gift is a nonprofit that will assist families in need in Hampton County who could not otherwise afford to buy their loved ones a special gift or provide a meal at Christmastime, she said.

Satterfield’s son, Tony, said his mother was “a God-fearing woman” and that he can’t wait to see how God will use the nonprofit.

News of the foundation came after the family reached settlements with Murdaugh and the law firm he formally worked for to recover millions of dollars they said they never received when Satterfield died at age 57.

Family attorney Eric Bland alleged that after her death, Murdaugh connected Satterfield’s children with attorney Cory Fleming who could help them sue Murdaugh to get an insurance settlement.

But Bland and his law partner, Ronnie Richter, said Murdaugh came up with a scheme to pocket the more-than-$3 million meant for her children.

Satterfield’s estate has since reached settlements with Fleming, Murdaugh and the law firm his family founded.

“This has never been about just money to Gloria’s family; it was about seeking and getting justice for Gloria,” Bland said.

Satterfield’s children learned they should have received settlement money in her death as a massive investigation unfolded centering on the Murdaugh family after Alex Murdaugh’s wife, Maggie, and their youngest son, Paul, were found shot to death at the family’s Colleton County hunting property last June.

The State Law Enforcement Division received permission from Satterfield’s family earlier this month to exhume Satterfield’s remains as part of an ongoing investigation.

Bland said resolutions have since been reached with Murdaugh, Fleming and the law firm the Murdaugh family settled.

Satterfield’s son, Michael “Tony” Satterfield; her sister, Virginia “Ginger” Hadwin; attorney and state Rep. Justin Bamberg; and state Rep. Shedron Williams are among the scheduled speakers.

