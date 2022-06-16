Submit Photos/Videos
Salvation Army meets cooling center demand as heat wave surges

The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army(WRDW)
By Alyssa Lyons
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re checking in with our cooling shelters about what they’re seeing since the start of the heat wave.

We spoke with local centers about some options for those needing relief from the heat.

“We’re going to stay open during the day, as long as it takes to get through this. We’re not here to put anybody out. It’s way too hot out there,” said Chris Bailey, Salvation Army.

MORE | Power providers offer tips to cope with heat wave

As temps climb, so does the need to stay cool.

It’s one of the reason’s Salvation Army’s Center of Hope is keeping its doors open during hours they’re usually closed.

“During the day, we see anywhere from 30 to 40 individuals stay here. Right now, I believe we can hold somewhere in the ballpark of 120 plus,” said Bailey.

With all the extra hands and mouths to feed, it’s getting expensive.

“Definitely increases the need of employees here throughout the day to help out with everything. So that’s an added cost to that. There’s also the added food of serving an extra meal. Before this, we serve breakfast and dinner. Now we’re adding lunch to that,” he said.

MORE | Outside workers combat heat as temperatures rise

They haven’t had to turn anyone away. If they ever do, they have partner agencies to lend a helping hand.

“It’s so easy to get overheated. The last thing that somebody out there without shelter needs is to get sick on the streets or have a heat stroke,” he said.

With more hot weather in the forecast, it’s a challenge we’ll be living with a while longer.

