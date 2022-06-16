Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Riley homers twice, Braves win 14th straight, 8-2 over Nats

Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley runs the bases after his solo home run in the first inning of a...
Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley runs the bases after his solo home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Austin Riley homered twice and the Atlanta Braves won their 14th straight game, beating the Washington Nationals 8-2.

Rookie Spencer Strider allowed one hit over 5 2/3 innings for Atlanta. Orlando Arcia started at second base in place of the injured Ozzie Albies and had a homer, three singles and a walk. The Braves went deep 13 times and outscored the Nationals 27-11 in sweeping the three-game series. The Braves matched their 14-game run from July 26 -Aug. 9, 2013, and are one win away from tying the franchise’s post-1900 record, a 15-game winning streak from April 16 to May 2, 2000.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Life preserver
‘My heart has been ripped out’: 4-year-old drowns just after starting swimming lessons
Jefferson County tourists and locals may now view inspection data for city and state parks,...
Child found unresponsive in swimming pool at Burke County home
From left: D’Andre Tandy and Keyon Smiley
1 arrested, another faces charges as details emerge in slaying of 21-year-old
Augusta crime
Food truck evicted after downtown fatal shooting

Latest News

FILE - Phil Mickelson hits his tee shot on the fifth hole of the South Course at Torrey Pines...
US Open turns focus from Saudi money to golf’s toughest test
Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) walks off the field at the conclusion of the...
Falcons rookie QB Ridder impresses Smith as a quick learner
The Battery At Truist Park
Atlanta Braves to host college nights for students
Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson, right, celebrates his two-run home run with teammate Adam...
Braves hit five homers, beat Nats 10-4 for 13th straight win