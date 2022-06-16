Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Pair of teenagers reported missing in Glascock County

From left: Tristin Lossie and William Ellwood
From left: Tristin Lossie and William Ellwood(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MITCHELL, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are looking for two teenagers who are missing in Glascock County.

An advisory was issued Thursday afternoon that Tristin Lossie, 14, and William Ellwood, 15, were missing.

The were last seen at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 5700 block of Cedar Road, according to authorities.

MORE | 4-year-old’s drowning death: What we know now

Lossie is described as a female who’s 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. She was wearing a black T-shirt with a Nike symbol, black pants and white tennis shoes, and was carrying a teal backpack. She wears glasses.

Ellwood is described as a male who’s 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. He was wearing a white T-shirt, black and gray shorts, dark-colored shoes and a white ball cap.

The pair may be together and are believed to be in an unknown vehicle

Anyone with information in their whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact the Glascock County Sheriff’s Office at 706-598-2881.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Life preserver
‘My heart has been ripped out’: 4-year-old drowns just after starting swimming lessons
Augusta crime
Food truck evicted after downtown fatal shooting
Ambulance generic
Local drownings claim 2 victims in less than 24 hours
4-year-old’s drowning death: What we know now
Ravanell Gomillion
Suspect identified in Captain D’s fatal shooting in Augusta

Latest News

Mayor Hardie Davis
WATCH LIVE: Augusta mayor gives final State of the City address
Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office
Suspect arrested in Orangeburg County double slaying
The family of the woman who worked for two decades for a prominent Lowcountry attorney is...
Satterfield family announces launch of ‘Gloria’s Gift’ to help families in need
Student Loan graphic with money and graduates
Watching Your Wallet: How to pay for rising college costs