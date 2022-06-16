Pair of teenagers reported missing in Glascock County

MITCHELL, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are looking for two teenagers who are missing in Glascock County.

An advisory was issued Thursday afternoon that Tristin Lossie, 14, and William Ellwood, 15, were missing.

The were last seen at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 5700 block of Cedar Road, according to authorities.

Lossie is described as a female who’s 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. She was wearing a black T-shirt with a Nike symbol, black pants and white tennis shoes, and was carrying a teal backpack. She wears glasses.

Ellwood is described as a male who’s 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. He was wearing a white T-shirt, black and gray shorts, dark-colored shoes and a white ball cap.

The pair may be together and are believed to be in an unknown vehicle

Anyone with information in their whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact the Glascock County Sheriff’s Office at 706-598-2881.

