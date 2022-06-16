North Augusta player gets $50K in lottery win

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A customer at the Circle K on W. Martintown Road in North Augusta won a prize of $50,000 from the Powerball drawing.

This player won in the Double Play drawing held after the regular Powerball drawing by matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number. And adding Double Play to their ticket for an additional $1 ended up winning the player the $50,000 prize.

The odds for the win were 1 in 913,129.

The winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

Meanwhile, Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $279 million.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.