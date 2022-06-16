Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

No bond decision made for ‘Tiger King’ star facing federal money laundering charges

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – No bond decision was made Thursday for a Myrtle Beach man who appeared in the popular Netflix series, “Tiger King.”

A detention hearing for Myrtle Beach Safari owner Bhagavan “Doc” Antle was held in Thursday at the McMillian Federal Building in Florence. A detention hearing is similar to a bond hearing, where a court will determine whether to keep a suspect in jail without bail.

Federal prosecutors argued that Antle would be a flight risk if he was released, but a judge did not issue a decision.

It was also revealed during the hearing that Antle is facing a pair of new animal trafficking charges out of Virginia, with an extradition warrant out for his arrest.

He’s also facing a number of similar charges in the state, but was released on bond. The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said Antle is now in violation of that bond and wants him extradited back to Virginia if he is released in South Carolina.

RELATED COVERAGE:

During Thursday’s hearing, an FBI agent testified and said Antle and two other men laundered over $505,000 by creating a fake business called Socastee Landscaping to the transactions seem legitimate. An audio recording was also played of a conversation Antle had with an FBI informant about how to obtain fake social security cards.

A previously unsealed criminal complaint also detailed how the proceeds were part of an operation to smuggle illegal immigrants across the Mexican border into the United States.

Antle’s attornies argued their client be released on bond and said the other individuals involved took a larger portion of the money - but were given bond.

Andrew Sawyer, a business associate of Antle, has also been charged in connection with the case.

A criminal complaint against the two shows they are charged with laundering of monetary instruments and money laundering conspiracy.

Andrew Sawyer
Andrew Sawyer(Source: JRLDC)

Antle and Sawyer each face a maximum of 20 years in federal prison on the charges if they are convicted.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities identify 4-year-old boy in drowning death
Life preserver
‘My heart has been ripped out’: 4-year-old drowns just after starting swimming lessons
Ravanell Gomillion
Suspect identified in Captain D’s fatal shooting in Augusta
Rabid fox
Rabid fox attacks Richmond County resident
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy

Latest News

VIDEO: No bond decision for Doc Antle at federal detention hearing
VIDEO: No bond decision for Doc Antle at federal detention hearing
Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office
Suspect arrested in Orangeburg County double slaying
Ravanell Gomillion
Suspect identified in Captain D’s fatal shooting in Augusta
From left: D’Andre Tandy and Keyon Smiley
2nd suspect arrested in slaying of 21-year-old