Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Man found dead in Death Valley after running out of gas in scorching heat, park officials say

Death Valley National Park officials said David Kelleher, 67, appeared to have been walking...
Death Valley National Park officials said David Kelleher, 67, appeared to have been walking from Zabriskie Point (pictured) toward Furnace Creek after running out of gas.(Prayitno/Flickr/CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. (Gray News) – A man was found dead in Death Valley National Park after he appeared to have run out of gas and was walking to find help in the scorching heat.

Park officials said the body of David Kelleher, 67, was discovered by park visitors on Tuesday.

Kelleher appeared to have been walking from Zabriskie Point toward Furnace Creek after running out of gas.

Park officials said a crumpled note was found inside Kelleher’s vehicle that read, “Out of gas.”

A heat wave caused record temperatures in the valley, rising to 123 degrees.

Park rangers advise that in extreme heat, it is better to wait with your broken-down vehicle rather than attempt to walk for assistance. They said Kelleher’s car was parked at one of the park’s most popular viewpoints.

Kelleher’s body was found by park visitors about 2.5 miles from his vehicle. However, the body was located just 30 feet from a highway, but the view was obscured by terrain and trees.

This is Death Valley National Park’s second recent fatality. John McCarry, 69, was found dead in the park on June 1.

The National Park Service encourages park visitors to stay safe in the summer by not hiking at low elevations after 10 a.m., staying within a short walk of air conditioning, drinking plenty of water, and eating salty snacks.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Life preserver
‘My heart has been ripped out’: 4-year-old drowns just after starting swimming lessons
Augusta crime
Food truck evicted after downtown fatal shooting
Ambulance generic
Local drownings claim 2 victims in less than 24 hours
Friends, family gather to mourn Logan Etterle
Friends, family gather to mourn 21-year-old slain in Augusta
Jefferson County tourists and locals may now view inspection data for city and state parks,...
Child found unresponsive in swimming pool at Burke County home

Latest News

Morning Mix
Lifestyle host to weather woman? Zayna helps with the forecast!
Morning Mix
Tech Thursday: Check out these great gifts for Father's Day!
Morning Mix
Check out 'Voices of the Past' at the Augusta Museum of History!
Morning Mix
Brennan Meagher tells us about Augusta Locally Grown!
Morning Mix
[FULL] Morning Mix - Tech Thursday gadgets, Augusta Locally Grown and more!