Kemp to attend groundbreaking for Augusta recycling plant

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp will be making his way to Augusta for a groundbreaking ceremony of a new recycling and copper smelting facility.

Brought by the company Aurubis, the new plant is supposed to bring 125 jobs to the area and will be the first of its kind in the U.S.

The ceremony will be on Friday at 11 a.m., at the Augusta Corporate Park on Mike Padgett Hwy.

Operations for the plant are expected to begin by the first half of 2024 and planning to begin hiring this summer.

The ceremony comes after we reported earlier this month that the Savannah River Keeper voiced opposition to the plant, saying it would put more than 30 hazardous pollutants into the air.

The riverkeeper says according to the American Lunch Association’s ‘State of our Air’ report, Augusta’s air is ranked 28th in the country for most pollution.

And on their website advocating against the plant, they say our air cannot stand any more contamination.

The riverkeeper also submitted a strong argument against Aurubis’ Air Permit Request with Georgia’s Environmental Protection Division (EPD).

