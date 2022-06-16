Golden Harvest, YMCA extends food program to allow more access to families

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Families not having enough food is not a new issue here at home or across the country.

What is new is the rapid increase of families needing help. About a month ago, Golden Harvest told us the number of families they serve doubled since the pandemic.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says 12 percent of families in Georgia with kids do not have enough food.

The good news, Golden Harvest and the Family Y are expanding access to their free food program by staying open later.

They hope more working parents will have the chance to stop by and get what they need.

Families have been able to pick up food bags, but organizers realized their old hours were limited to some.

“These are working families. So, it’s very difficult the deadline is 5 o’clock. These families can’t get off work to get the food they need,” said Danny McConnell, YMCA president.

The hours were extended to 7 p.m. Anyone in need can swing by and grab one. It’s not exclusive to members of the YMCA.

Amy Breitmann, Golden Harvest, CEO said: “Many families are really faced for the first time with stretching their dollar and making decisions about food. They don’t always have enough at the end of the month between rent, childcare, and gas.”

The summertime brings other challenges, as many families have kids out of school.

McConnell said: “When they’re in school, these children have a chance to make sure they get a good, nutritious meal. When school closes, that’s not necessarily a guarantee.”

That need to feed kids brought the Golden Harvest and the Family Y together years ago.

“We saw a need for many of our children who didn’t have a proper meal every day. So we started feeding kids,” he said.

So far, about 1,200 of these meals are heading out the doors of the Family Y every day.

“We’re going to go where it’s needed,” said McConnell.

