Ga. unemployment rate drops to all-time low point of 3%

The Federal Reserve instituted its largest interest rate hike in nearly 30 years. (CNN, KSTU, KPIX, WKYT, KOVR, SPECTRUM NEWS MILWAUKEE, KCBS/KCAL, WCTV, WTKR)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia’s May unemployment rate hit an all-time low of 3 percent while the number of jobs continued to climb to an all-time high of 4.78 million, according to figures released Thursday.

Those job numbers are up 18,100 from April to May and up 244,100 over the year.

MORE | Kemp to attend groundbreaking for Augusta recycling plant

Georgia’s unemployment rate was six-tenths of a percent lower than the national May 2022 unemployment rate of 3.6 percent.

The state saw a new all-time high number of employed Georgians of 5.12 million, up 17,570 in May. The labor force was at an all-time high of 5.28 million, up 14,241 over the month, and the number of unemployed was down 3,329 to 157,542, the lowest figure since April 2001′s 155,311.

The sectors with the most over-the-month job gains in May included:

  • Accommodation and food services, 5,400
  • Arts, entertainment and recreation, 3,100
  • Educational services, 3,100
  • Durable goods manufacturing, 1,500
  • Transportation and warehousing, 1,500
  • Specialty trade contractors, 1,400
  • Administrative and support services, 1,400
  • Local government, 1,000

