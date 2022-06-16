Job numbers set new records in Georgia, South Carolina

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Georgia and South Carolina both posted a record number of jobs last month, according to newly released figures.

While the number of people in South Carolina who are unemployed remained virtually unchanged in May, officials with South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce said Friday they’re seeing the highest number of job openings posted online in recorded history.

Department Executive Director Dan Ellzey says when looking at May’s employment situation, both the number of people unemployed and the unemployment rate are virtually the same as April. About 79,000 people in the state were unemployed, and the unemployment rate is about 3.3 percent for May, Ellzey said.

The estimated number of South Carolinians working jumped to more than 2.3 million, which is more than 9,400 more than last month and more than 55,000 more than this time last year.

Ellzey said the state’s labor force, which includes working and unemployed people looking for work, increased by 9,400 to more than 2.4 million in May. That’s more than 26,000 more compared to May of 2021.

Industries that reported gains in May were leisure and hospitality, manufacturing and education and health services.

Ellzey said the state has 73,000 more people working now than before the pandemic.

Meanwhile in Georgia

Georgia’s May unemployment rate hit an all-time low of 3 percent while the number of jobs continued to climb to an all-time high of 4.78 million, according to figures released Thursday.

Those job numbers are up 18,100 from April to May and up 244,100 over the year.

Georgia’s unemployment rate was six-tenths of a percent lower than the national May 2022 unemployment rate of 3.6 percent.

The state saw a new all-time high number of employed Georgians of 5.12 million, up 17,570 in May. The labor force was at an all-time high of 5.28 million, up 14,241 over the month, and the number of unemployed was down 3,329 to 157,542, the lowest figure since April 2001′s 155,311.

The sectors with the most over-the-month job gains in May included:

Accommodation and food services, 5,400

Arts, entertainment and recreation, 3,100

Educational services, 3,100

Durable goods manufacturing, 1,500

Transportation and warehousing, 1,500

Specialty trade contractors, 1,400

Administrative and support services, 1,400

Local government, 1,000

