Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures will drop to near 70 early this morning. It will remain HOT & HUMID today with isolated afternoon rain chances. For those that stay dry, the heat index could climb close to 110-114° so make sure you have a way to stay cool! Actual temperatures this afternoon are expected to reach the upper 90s again. Winds will be out of the southeast between 5-10 mph.

It will remain hot and humid Friday with highs in the upper 90s and feel like temperatures over 100 during the peak heating hours of the day. Winds will be out of the west between 7-12 mph. Storm chances look low for most of us on Friday but will increase late into the afternoon and Friday night. Less humidity is expected this weekend and we should remain dry.

Morning lows will be down in the upper 60s by early Saturday. Highs Saturday will remain hot in the mid to upper 90s, but it won’t feel as muggy.

Morning lows will feel more comfortable early Sunday down in the mid-60s. Highs Sunday will be more seasonal in the low 90s and mostly sunny skies.

If your going to be working outdoors over the next few days make sure you have a way to stay cool and know the signs of Heat Exhaustion and Heat Stroke.

If you’re heading out and about, never leave your kids or pets in the car, not even for 10 minutes. With actual temps expected to reach 100° the inside of your car will swelter to 120° in 10 minutes and over 140° within 1 hour.

