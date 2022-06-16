Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A SEVERE T’STORM WATCH is in effect until 9 PM for the northern CSRA. Severe storms will be possible this afternoon until around sunset. Strong winds and large hail are possible. Stay weather aware! Storms will clear out after midnight and temperatures will drop to near 70 by early Friday morning.

The northern CSRA is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 pm. Stay weather aware! (WRDW)

It will remain hot and humid Friday with highs near 100 and feel like temperatures over 100 during the peak heating hours of the day. Winds will be out of the west between 7-12 mph. FIRST ALERT issued in the afternoon and evening for the chance of more severe storms producing strong wind gusts and large hail. This will be thanks to a cold front moving through the region that will bring less humidity this weekend.

Morning lows will be down in the upper 60s and low 70s by early Saturday. Highs Saturday will remain hot in the mid to upper 90s, but it won’t feel as muggy.

Morning lows will feel more comfortable early Sunday down in the mid to low 60s. Highs Sunday will be more seasonal in the low 90s and mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures look hot most of next week with very little rain chances. Highs will be near 100 Tuesday through at least Thursday next week. Keep it here for updates through the weekend.

