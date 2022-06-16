Submit Photos/Videos
Crews from multiple agencies battle 10-acre brush fire near Aiken

(WKYT)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews on Thursday afternoon fought a rapidly spreading brush fire north of Aiken.

The fire was reported shortly before 2 p.m. at Columbia Highway North and Piper road north of the Aiken airport. It had soon reached 10 acres, and smoke was pouring into the sky.

Forestry crews and firefighters from multiple agencies responded.

It may have been sparked by some farming equipment that caught fire, although dispatchers couldn’t confirm that.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

