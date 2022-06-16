Columbia County developers plan community for retirees

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Developers hope to build a new retirement community in Columbia County.

This plan calls for 107 acres of land by Old Pearre Place and Clanton Road to be rezoned to create what Columbia County Planning calls the first of its kind, exclusively for those over 55.

A need the development company says has been relatively untapped in the CSRA.

“They want some flexibility in their lifestyle, but necessarily don’t want to be surrounded by families, by small children and everything like that,” said Keith Lawrence, CSRA Development Company.

The U.S. Census recorded the 65-plus age group was the fastest growing between 2010 and 2020. They make up about 14 percent of the county’s population.

The same developers built Whispering Pines and saw a need to target this demographic.

“We structure this for active adults. So, we got the walking trails, pickleball courts, we have a community garden area, we have a pond, we’ve got a gazebo that sits over a beautiful overlook,” he said.

The plan will go before the Columbia County Planning Commission on July 7 for rezoning. With all the bells and whistles, it makes for a hefty price tag.

“These homes will probably start in the 340-350 range. It’s a step up on the housing price. It is extremely difficult to build affordable housing, especially today with the material prices,” said Lawrence.

Though they’re just at the beginning stages, they know pushback is possible.

“It’s always what kind of traffic impact you’re going to have. You’re not going to have kids. So, it’s not going to have an impact on the school system. Columbia County stormwater is the number one issue they get from residents. It has a structured drainage system for each lot,” he said.

They say with age, comes wisdom, and this developer is also hoping it comes with peace.

