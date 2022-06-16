Columbia County deputies get tactical with technology

COLUMBIA COUNTY. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was out Thursday with drones, K9s, and more, preparing for tactical hostage-style situations.

These drills aren’t just to deal with situations in their own county. It’s also preparation to help others in critical moments.

“Our training is constantly evolving,” said Captain Butch Askew, CCSO, Special Operations Division.

The Columbia County fairgrounds became a drill field to put public safety to the test. A combination of old and new technology, including an operations center, drones, and even the K9 unit came together.

Only Askew and one other captain knew the plan.

“An armed, wanted subject ran from a traffic stop and had active warrants on. We played it straight from right there,” said Askew. “The special response team members, the K9 members, and the drone operators had no idea what was going to happen today.”

These scanners help them lend a hand to surrounding areas too.

Captain Christopher Powell, Grovetown Police Department said: “We work with them on a daily basis whether it’s through assisting with calls, either we assist them, or they assist us, as well as attending any training that they offer.”

Being able to use the building on the fairgrounds that’s set to be destroyed, provided an opportunity to be tested in an unfamiliar environment, as well as using explosive breaching tactics.

Askew said: “It’s really a group effort. We really wanted to make sure that everybody is ready to do whatever they need to protect the citizens of the county at any time.”

The CCSO also had help from the fire department, the crisis negotiation team, and even medical assistance from Augusta University.

