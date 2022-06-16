Augusta mayor’s State of the City Address happening today

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. will deliver his 20022 State of the City Address Thursday evening.

It will happen at 5:30 p.m. at the Jack B. Patrick Information Technology Center at Augusta Tech.

The mayor is expected to highlight successes and look ahead to plans for the remainder of the 2022 year.

The address is free and open to the public. If you would like to attend

News 12 will be provided coverage of the address on WRDW.com and on Facebook.

