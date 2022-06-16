Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Atlanta, Miami, Philadelphia, Seattle among World Cup sites

FILE - Home of the NFL football Atlanta Falcons and the MLS soccer team, Atlanta United, the...
FILE - Home of the NFL football Atlanta Falcons and the MLS soccer team, Atlanta United, the Mercedes-Benz stadium is seen, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, in Atlanta. There are 23 venues bidding to host soccer matches at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.(AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta, Houston, Miami, Philadelphia, Seattle and Kansas City, Missouri, were the newcomers among the 11 U.S. sites picked to host games at the 2026 World Cup, while Baltimore, Cincinnati, Denver, Nashville, Tennessee, and Orlando, Florida, were left out.

Arlington, Texas; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Foxborough, Massachusetts, and Inglewood and Santa Clara, California, were the holdovers.

FIFA announced its selections Thursday for the first World Cup with three co-hosts, also picking three Mexican cities and two in Canada.

The U.S. selections included none of the nine stadiums used at the 1994 World Cup. The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, and Orlando’s Camping World Stadium were the only ones remaining in contention, and they were among the sites dropped in the final round.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Life preserver
‘My heart has been ripped out’: 4-year-old drowns just after starting swimming lessons
Augusta crime
Food truck evicted after downtown fatal shooting
Ambulance generic
Local drownings claim 2 victims in less than 24 hours
4-year-old’s drowning death: What we know now
Ravanell Gomillion
Suspect identified in Captain D’s fatal shooting in Augusta

Latest News

A proud mom watched her son defy the odds and graduate from high school after being diagnosed...
‘I am very proud’: Teen overcomes brain condition to graduate high school
YMCA food bank
Golden Harvest, YMCA extends food program to allow more access to families
Richmond County School Board
I-TEAM: Schools cutting funds in vital areas while hiking funds for consultants
Golden Harvest, YMCA extends food program to allow more access to families
Golden Harvest, YMCA extends food program to allow more access to families
I-TEAM: Richmond County school board will cut funds for transportation, instruction while...
I-TEAM: Richmond County school board will cut funds for transportation, instruction while increasing budget for consultants