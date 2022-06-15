What the Tech: Protecting your phone from the summer heat

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re experiencing a heat wave with temperatures in the triple digits.

The heat and humidity will affect one of your most prized possessions. Your phone can be permanently damaged if it gets too hot, and in this weather, that’s easy to do.

We looked at some of the do’s and don’ts when it comes to heat and your phone.

Don’t be surprised if your phone spontaneously plays Bananarama’s ‘Cruel Summer.’ Nothing damages the phone like heat and water.

If you forget it in the car. It doesn’t take long before the heat damages the phone. Permanently. We left this iPhone in the car for 30 minutes and came back to a screen saying the phone was overheated.

So, what do you do? Better yet, what should you not do?

First, get it out of the heat and bring it inside. Don’t put it on charge. Apple warns that will cause it to heat up even more.

Remove the case and put it someplace away from a window, and let it reach room temperature. When it turns back on, turn it off for an hour.

How hot is too hot? Apple says the operating temperature for devices is between 32 and 95 degrees.

Using the phone outside for a long time can permanently damage the battery. If you’re going to be outside for a while, turn off notifications and location services.

Wait to post photos or play games. Keep it away from direct sunlight.

Even if you have the AC on in your car, don’t let it sit on the dash or car seat. A water splash from the pool can also damage the phone if water gets inside. If a drop passes through the speaker, there’s a quick trick to eject it.

It’s a shortcut named ‘Water Eject.’ You’ll need to add it by going to shortcuts and searching for Water Eject. Add it to your shortcuts. If your phone gets wet, say: ‘Hey Siri, eject water.’

Follow the prompts, and the speakers will play a tone that’s strong enough to eject any drops. It’s similar to how the Apple Watch ejects water when you take it swimming. And it works.

The rules are the same for Androids, though there is no shortcut to eject water from the speakers.

For that, you can visit Fix My Speaker to play a similar tone.

